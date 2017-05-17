  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Not guilty pleas in Mitchell County marijuana grow case

May 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

OSAGE — The trial dates have been set for three rural Mitchell County residents arrested after being accused of housing a marijuana grow operation in their home. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 1665 468th Street after obtaining information about marijuana being kept in the residence. Deputies allegedly discovered numerous items indicating the growing and manufacturing of marijuana at the home, including items such as fertilizer, a ventilation system, suspected marijuana seed, packaging, a digital scale and a quantity of suspected marijuana. 26-year-old Amanda O’Connor, 27-year old Shane O’Connor, and 52-year-old Karyl O’Connor were all charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges, with their trial scheduled to start on June 14th.

Posted in: Local News

