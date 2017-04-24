Not guilty plea in vehicular homicide case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A man from Manly charged with vehicular homicide after a three-vehicle crash that killed a Hampton woman in November in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded not guilty. 59-year-old Paul Wood was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of November 25th between Mason City and Rockwell. Authorities at that time said a car driven by 22-year-old Griselda Tello of Hampton was southbound on US Highway 65 when a northbound pickup driven by Wood crossed the center line and struck Tello’s vehicle, with Tello being pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident. Besides vehicular homicide, Wood has also been charged with operating while under the influence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, and driving without insurance. Wood filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court last week. Judge Rustin Davenport has set June 13th as Wood’s trial date. If convicted of vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, Wood would face up to 25 years in prison.