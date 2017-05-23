Not guilty plea in Mason City sexual abuse case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A not guilty plea has been entered by a Mason City man accused of sexual abuse. 37-year-old Christopher Hull was charged earlier this year with second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after being accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child in June 2015. Hull entered a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. His trial has been scheduled for July 11th. If convicted of second-degree sexual abuse, Hull would face up to 25 years in prison.