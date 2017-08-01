Not guilty plea from Charles City man in Jasper County murder case

Bob Fisher

NEWTON — A Charles City man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in central Iowa’s Jasper County.

52-year-old Randy Linderman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on July 13th. He’s accused of the March 6th murder of Jose Ramirez-Berber, who was found dead inside his home in rural Jasper County.

An autopsy revealed that Ramirez-Berber died of blunt force trauma. Authorities say DNA at the crime scene links Linderman to Ramirez-Berber. Linderman had lived in Jasper County within the last two years before returning to live in Charles City. Linderman told authorities that he had been to Ramirez-Berber’s home a couple of dozen times and had performed tree-cutting work for him.

Linderman was scheduled to be in court on Monday for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show he instead filed a written plea of not guilty. His trial is scheduled to start on October 18th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Linderman would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.