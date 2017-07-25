  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Not guilty plea for Belmond man accused of creating false sales contracts

July 25, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Belmond man has pleaded not guilty after being arrested on forgery and theft charges.

31-year-old Joel Pals is accused of creating false sales contracts and on two occasions forging customer signatures while working as a salesman for Advanced Systems Incorporated in Mason City. A criminal complaint says the crimes allegedly took place between June of last year and January of this year, with Pals illegally obtaining over $54-hundred in commissions.

Pals was charged in late May with one count of second-degree theft and two counts of forgery. He was scheduled to be in court for an arraignment hearing today, but online court records show he entered a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. A trial date at last check has not been scheduled.

