Not guilty plea by Garner woman accused of vehicular homicide

Bob Fisher

GARNER — A Garner woman accused of vehicular homicide has pleaded not guilty.

34-year-old Shannon Gamble of Garner is accused of striking a northbound motorcycle head-on while attempting to pass a southbound vehicle near the intersection of US Highway 69 and County Road B-60 near Klemme on June 18. 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gamble was charged with vehicular homicide and operating while under the influence. She recently pleaded not guilty to the charges, with her trial scheduled for December 6th.

If convicted of vehicular homicide, she could face up to 25 years in prison.