Not guilty plea by Charles City man accused of harboring a runaway

February 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has pleaded not guilty to harboring a runaway and child enticement. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested back on December 10th on a charge of harboring a runaway after police allegedly found a 14-year-old Ohio girl who was listed as a runaway or a missing child. Lynch was additionally charged on February 7th with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purposes as part of the case. Lynch was due in court for his arraignment hearing today, but he filed a written plea of not guilty late last week. Online court records at last check did not indicate a trial date. The enticement charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, while the harboring a runaway charge is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years.

