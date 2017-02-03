  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Not guilty plea by Buffalo Center woman accused of child abduction

February 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — A woman accused of child abduction in Buffalo Center has pleaded not guilty. 30-year-old Daniel Smith and 29-year-old Ashley Machain are accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center. They children were recovered the next day in Fort Dodge. Machain and Smith were both charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony. Smith was also charged with driving while barred. Machain entered a written not guilty plea on Wednesday in Winnebago County District Court, with District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Thursday setting her trial to start on March 22nd. Smith pleaded not guilty back in December and has his trial scheduled for February 22nd. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Assault while participating in a felony is a Class D felony which would carry a five year prison term. Child endangerment is an aggravated misdemeanor which could result in two years in prison if convicted.

Posted in: Local News

