Northwood man enters Alford plea in sexual abuse case

Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — A Northwood man accused of sexual abuse will be sentenced later this month after agreeing to enter an Alford plea in the case. 30-year-old Gerad Kuhlmann was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, with the charges stemming from acts allegedly committed on a child under the age of 12 between March and April of last year. Kuhlmann with the Alford plea does not admit guilt to the charges but admits that he likely could be convicted if the case went to trial. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Thursday approved setting a sentencing date of March 27th. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.