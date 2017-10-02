  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Northey’s nomination to join USDA to go before Senate Ag Committee Thursday

October 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey’s nomination for an administrative position in the USDA will go before the Senate Agriculture Committee this week.

Northey, a Republican from Spirit Lake, was nominated last month by the Trump administration to become the Department of Agriculture undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services. The position was established in May as part of a reorganization at the USDA.

The Senate Ag Committee confirmation hearing for Northey is now scheduled for this Thursday morning (Oct. 5) at 8:30 Iowa time. The 58-year-old Northey has been Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture since 2007.

