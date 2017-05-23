  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

North Dakota man arrested in Worth County for going 117 MPH on I-35

May 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

HANLONTOWN — The Iowa State Patrol says they pulled over a North Dakota man for going 117 miles per hour on Interstate 35 in Worth County early yesterday morning. The State Patrol’s Facebook page had a picture posted on Monday afternoon showing patrol vehicle’s radar during a traffic stop from about 5:00 AM on I-35 northbound near the 205 mile marker between Hanlontown and Joice. 23-year-old Spencer Gee of West Fargo was arrested for speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and driving without insurance. Last week, the State Patrol had posted a photo of a traffic stop where a driver was clocked going 144 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Stockton in eastern Iowa. Gee was booked into the Worth County Jail but has posted bond.

