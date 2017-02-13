North-central Iowans arrested after car thefts

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A pair of north-central Iowans have been arrested after numerous thefts and burglaries. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a report of a stolen vehicle shortly after 9:45 Saturday morning at 5596 Raven Avenue southeast of Rockwell. At about 10:40 AM, the department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 15-thousand block of 340th Street near Manly. Upon investigation the stolen vehicle from Rockwell was recovered at that Manly address, and it was discovered that the Manly residence had been broken into and another vehicle had been stolen. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood, with 39-year-old Jeremy Noah of Mason City and 26-year-old Leah Stout of Belmond being arrested. The pair were taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and charged with two counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary, all Class D felonies. Noah is also being held on a warrant from Wright County for non-payment of child support. The crimes are still under investigation, and anybody with additional information is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department.