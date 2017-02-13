  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

North-central Iowans arrested after car thefts

February 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A pair of north-central Iowans have been arrested after numerous thefts and burglaries. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a report of a stolen vehicle shortly after 9:45 Saturday morning at 5596 Raven Avenue southeast of Rockwell. At about 10:40 AM, the department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 15-thousand block of 340th Street near Manly. Upon investigation the stolen vehicle from Rockwell was recovered at that Manly address, and it was discovered that the Manly residence had been broken into and another vehicle had been stolen. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle at the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood, with 39-year-old Jeremy Noah of Mason City and 26-year-old Leah Stout of Belmond being arrested. The pair were taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and charged with two counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary, all Class D felonies. Noah is also being held on a warrant from Wright County for non-payment of child support. The crimes are still under investigation, and anybody with additional information is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company