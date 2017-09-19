  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

North-central Iowa hog confinement wins approval despite local opposition

September 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

GARNER, Iowa (AP) – Officials have approved a permit for a hog confinement facility in northern Iowa despite opposition from local residents.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project at a meeting on Monday. A handful of residents urged the county to deny a permit for the facility which will house thousands of hogs.

Gloria Goll of Klemme says residents in the area are concerned about their wells and their health.

The public hearing was set after the county board received a construction permit application from DLH Enterprises VII LLC for a concentrated animal feeding operation, commonly known as a CAFO.

Supporters say the three company’s plans make use of a newer design and newer technology.

