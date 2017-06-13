  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Nora Springs woman cited in accident involving teen pedestrian in Clear Lake

June 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Nora Springs woman has been cited after a car versus pedestrian accident earlier this month in Clear Lake.

Police say 24-year-old Chesley Cecil was turning east onto US Highway 18 from the southbound lane of North 8th Street on the afternoon of June 5th when she hit 14-year-old Justin Wright, who was attempting to cross the highway.

Wright was taken to Mercy-North Iowa and then transferred to another facility for treatment, but since that time has been released. Clear Lake police have cited Cecil with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way.

Posted in: Local News

