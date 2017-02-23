Nora Springs woman accused of stealing from booster club fund

Bob Fisher

MANLY — A Nora Springs woman is accused of stealing over $9000 from the Central Springs High School Athletic Booster Club. 37-year-old Autumn Dillavou has been charged with third-degree theft after she allegedly stole $9334 from the club from May through December 2016. A criminal complaint states that other club members had discovered the money missing from the club’s bank account over a period of six to seven months. Dillavou recently made her initial appearance in court, but online court records do not show an arraignment date.