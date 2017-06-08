Nora Springs mayor cited for illegally selling fireworks

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A north-central Iowa mayor was recently cited for illegally selling fireworks. The Forest City Police Department says 68-year-old George Andersen of Nora Springs was charged on May 18th will the illegal sale of fireworks.

A police report shows officers were dispatched to a business on US Highway 69 North on that date on the report of someone selling fireworks out of their vehicle. Andersen allegedly told an officer that he did not have the proper permit to sell fireworks and only sells them around July to make some extra cash.

Online court records show Andersen pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $250.