Nora Springs man’s appeal of child endangerment conviction denied

Bob Fisher

NORA SPRINGS — The Iowa Court of Appeals has affirmed the child endangerment resulting in serious injury conviction of a Nora Springs man. Tylan DeBeir was accused of being home with his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son after she left for work in the early morning hours of March 30th of 2013. The child was brought to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City later that morning and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where doctors determined the child had retinal hemorrhages in both eyes. Doctors told law enforcement that the injuries could not have been caused by a fall from a portable playpen, which is what DeBeir originally stated happened. The doctors said they were consistent with non-accidental head trauma. DeBeir later told law enforcement that he may have been rough with the boy when putting him back in the playpen and the child might have hit his head on a toy turtle. DeBeir was convicted by a Floyd County jury and sentenced to ten years in prison. He appealed claiming his trial counsel was ineffective in failing to object to a jury instruction that erroneously marshaled one alternative for committing an act of child endangerment. The Iowa Court of Appeals denied DeBeir’s appeal, saying that even assuming counsel breached an essential duty, it wouldn’t have matter because the result of the conviction would have been the same.