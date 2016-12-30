No more lifetime handicapped parking permits in Iowa

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — An effort to reduce the improper use of handicapped parking spaces goes into effect January 1st. The State of Iowa will no longer issue “lifetime” handicapped parking permits — those blue plastic placards with a wheelchair symbol in white that are to hang on the rear view mirror when a vehicle is parked in a designated handicapped space. Mark Lowe — the interim director of the Iowa Department of Transportation — says the D-O-T has issued about half a MILLION of those “lifetime” permits and they’re supposed to be turned into the D-O-T when the person dies. “There are people that use their grandmother’s placard when they’re out driving their car without grandma in the car, so to speak, or that retain placards after somebody has passed away,” Lowe says. The state isn’t yanking the “lifetime” handicapped parking permits that are out there, but starting in January, Iowans with a doctor’s recommendation will only be able to get permits that are good for either six months or five years.