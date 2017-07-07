No breath test results or video in arrest of governor’s aide

Bob Fisher

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Police say they have no video, audio or breath test results in the public intoxication arrest of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly installed campaign manager.

An officer spotted 32-year-old Phil Valenziano urinating outside a bar June 23, days after Reynolds announced she was proud to have him leading her 2018 campaign.

The complaint says Valenziano tried to walk away but cooperated after an officer grabbed him. He allegedly admitted to being drunk and consented to a breath test. However, the complaint says Valenziano didn’t give enough breath for the machine to capture a sample.

West Des Moines police spokesman Anthony Giampolo said Thursday its officers don’t wear body cameras yet and the arrest wasn’t captured by in-car video or audio. He says it’s unclear why the breath test wasn’t successful but Valenziano may have blown lightly or not at all.

Valenziano pleaded guilty and paid a fine.