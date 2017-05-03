NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series schedule announced

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s the 20th year for the North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series. 21 different events have been scheduled with a number of headliners coming to Mason City. Director Elizabeth Gales says Broadway-style performances are coupled with some key individual acts for this season. She says “Motown the Musical” and the “Jersey Boys” will be joined by actress/comedian Lily Tomlin and solo instrumentalist Kenny G.

Gales says the cornerstone headliner has won numerous awards for her work on stage and screen. She says Audra McDonald has won a record six Tony Awards as well as numerous Grammys. McDonald will perform in July 2018.

Gales says they’ll take orders for season tickets prior to doing individual concert sales. She says they’ll be taking care of season ticket renewals for the next three weeks, followed by orders for new season ticket holders. On July 10th, they will start selling individual tickets. “People can go online to purchase their new season tickets or individual tickets. We have a nice new box office software that we implemented last year, and I think it worked out great, people really liked it.”

Gales says they’ll kick off the schedule with a thank you concert free downtown as part of the “Friday Night Live” series. She says they’re bringing back “Yesterday and Today: The Ultimate Beatles Experience” which received rave reviews when they were at NIACC earlier this year.

Gales says having performing arts groups come in not only provides entertainment for north-central Iowans, it means money is being left in the community with not only performers but the set-up crews eating and recreating in the area.

For more about this year’s Performing Arts Series lineup, see below: