NIACC named top 150 community college, in running for $1 million prize

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — North Iowa Area Community College is eligible to compete for a $1 million prize as it’s named one of the top 150 community colleges in the United States.

The Aspen Prize, awarded by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program , is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.

With a singular focus on student success, the Aspen Prize recognizes institutions with outstanding achievements in four areas: learning; certificate and degree completion; employment and earnings; and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students.

The 150 community colleges named as eligible to compete for the 2019 prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.

The top 10 finalists for the prize will be named in May of next year.

NIACC is currently ranked first in transfer rate, second in graduation rate, and second in success rate compared to all other Iowa community colleges.