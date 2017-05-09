New River City Sculptures on Parade being installed today

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The 5th annual River City Sculptures on Parade display is being installed in downtown Mason City today. About 30 new pieces of public art are part of this year’s exhibition, and the creators of the works are excited to make a contribution to the community. Greg Mendez from Fort Wayne Indiana has participated the majority of the Mason City events and says it’s one of the better programs like this throughout the nation.

Mendez says public art is an important part of a community.

Jerry Nelson of Clear Lake becomes the first local artist to participate in the display. His work is a totem pole that is near the intersection of 1st and North Federal on the side of the Brick Furniture building. He says he wanted to find someplace to show some of his work.

Nelson says he’s seen the benefits Mason City has taken advantage of with the display.

Jim Green from Hermosa South Dakota says the program benefits the businesses around the display.

Green says Mason City treats the artists well.

Nathan Johansen from Provo Utah is participating in Mason City’s program for the first time this year. He says they’ve been impressed during their short time in town so far.

Johansen says a display like this brings an identity to the downtown area.