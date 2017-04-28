  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

New plaintiff files open meetings lawsuit over UI president search

April 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A new lawsuit has been filled alleging members of the University of Iowa presidential search committee repeatedly violated the open meetings law two years ago.

The lawsuit alleges 23 committee members improperly met outside Iowa and closed meetings during the search that resulted in Bruce Harreld’s hiring.

The lawsuit by retired professor John Menninger is identical to one recently dismissed following the death of the plaintiff, retired professor Harold Hammond.

Hammond’s estate assigned the case to Menninger following his death last year. But Judge Ian Thornhill in February rejected a request for the case to proceed with Menninger as plaintiff, saying Hammond’s attorney waited too long to take action. The ruling canceled a trial. Now Menninger has filed a new petition instead.

A second lawsuit over the search continues, alleging regents violated the law by meeting privately with Harreld.

Posted in: Local News

