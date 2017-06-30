New leaders start at Mason City Salvation Army

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City Salvation Army is welcoming their new officers. Captain Melissa Sivels and Lt. Kenyon Sivels come to Mason City from Watertown South Dakota. Kenyon Sivels says they’re excited to be in Mason City.

Sivels says they are continuing to learn more about the Mason City Salvation Army and the programs they provide.

Sivels says they want to make sure the Salvation Army is providing the services needed in the community.

The Sivels take over from Janelle Cleaveland, who has taken charge of the Salvation Army in Newton.