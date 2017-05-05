  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

New federal charges against Forest City man in investment scheme

May 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A former businessman from Forest City already convicted for failing to pay employment taxes now faces new federal charges of mail and wire fraud, money laundering and theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids said in a written release Thursday that 61-year-old Darrell Smith was indicted last month on the charges. That followed Smith’s 13-month prison sentence in December for payroll tax fraud.

Federal officials say the charges are related to Smith’s investment of clients’ money into a now-defunct ethanol plant in Hopkinton, Iowa. Officials say on several occasions, Smith transferred money from clients’ accounts – against their will and without their knowledge – into his bio-energy fund. Investigators say he used either pre-signed, blank authorization forms or forged his clients’ signatures.

Smith faces up to 72 years in prison if convicted.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company