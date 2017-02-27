New director of Music Man Square introduced (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The new director of Music Man Square was formally introduced today. Elizabeth Allison has lived in Mason City for the last dozen years with her husband Wayne. She has three college degrees in piano performance, has taught at colleges and universities, and has also taught private piano lessons. Allison says they want to play a greater role in the community and work to expand musical offerings to the area. She says they are planning on more music class opportunities for pre-school and elementary children, as well as expanding the music lesson opportunities for children all the way through adults. “We want to also really work to be responsive to community needs and work on providing opportunities for musical enrichment for all ages and economic groups. We’d like to begin to work on scholarship programs to help subsidize students who may not be able to afford private music lessons on their own.” Allison says they also want to expand on musical performances at the facility. She says she’d like to establish a recital series that would be more appropriate for a smaller venue, such as a chamber quartet or soloist, that could easily be handled inside the building.” Allison says Meredith Willson and his signature musical “The Music Man” still have relevance in the fine arts community. She says, “That Music Man is still going. My sister teaches at a private school in St. Paul, and the junior high is doing Music Man as we speak, they’re working on it. It continues to be produced and continues to be well loved. We got a great mention from Kristin Chenoweth, the Broadway music star yesterday at NIACC. She mentioned that she’d love to come here because she herself was Marian Paroo in a 2003 production for Disney. So I say it’s still relevant , and I say Meredith Willson is still relevant, and we need to keep letting people know who he was.” Allison says Music Man Square means a lot to a number of north-central Iowans, and people need to keep reminding others of the treasure that the building is to Mason City. She says it reflects the spirit of the citizens here. “I’ve been really touched by a number of the volunteers, previous volunteers and board members and previous board members to see just how much this building really means to the people. And spread the word to others, you know people do come in and out of Mason City, not everyone has lived here their whole entire lives, let them know about this place and what a unique and wonderful building we have.”) Allison is the third executive director of Music Man Square since it opened in 2002. Music Man Square has been dealing with tough financial times in recent years, losing about $60-thousand a year.

