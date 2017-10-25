New county attorney hired by Hancock County

Bob Fisher

GARNER — Hancock County has a new county attorney. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday offered the position to R. Blake Norman, with Norman accepting the position on Tuesday.

Norman has been working in the Scott County Attorney’s Office in Davenport since May 2016. Prior to that, he worked for about four years as an assistant county attorney in Cerro Gordo County.

Norman starts his new job on December 4th, replacing Dave Solheim, who is resigning from the position at the end of the month.