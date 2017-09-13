  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Nelson to seek re-election to Clear Lake City Council

September 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake City Councilman has announced he’s running for re-election.

Tony Nelson will be seeking a third term for the council’s Second Ward seat. Nelson is the co-owner and director of sales and marketing for American Resources LLC of Lake Mills. A native of Lake Mills, Nelson worked in Overland Park Kansas before moving back to north-central Iowa in 2007.

Nelson in a written statement says his passion for Clear Lake since he was first elected has not faltered, but has actually grown stronger. He says he wants to continue the legacy the council has set and keep placing Clear Lake in the path of success and positive movement.

Nelson will be challenged by NIACC history instructor Bennett Smith.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company