Nelson to seek re-election to Clear Lake City Council

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake City Councilman has announced he’s running for re-election.

Tony Nelson will be seeking a third term for the council’s Second Ward seat. Nelson is the co-owner and director of sales and marketing for American Resources LLC of Lake Mills. A native of Lake Mills, Nelson worked in Overland Park Kansas before moving back to north-central Iowa in 2007.

Nelson in a written statement says his passion for Clear Lake since he was first elected has not faltered, but has actually grown stronger. He says he wants to continue the legacy the council has set and keep placing Clear Lake in the path of success and positive movement.

Nelson will be challenged by NIACC history instructor Bennett Smith.