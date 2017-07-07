  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Nebraska Senator going behind the wheel to pay bet on Husker-Hawkeye game

July 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY — An Uber ride in Iowa City this weekend could be free, depending on who your driver is.

Last fall, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse made a bet that the Cornhuskers would beat the Hawkeyes in football. He made this bet in a series of public tweets. Nebraska lost and now Sasse is honoring the bet, so he will be an Uber driver in Iowa City, wearing Hawkeye gear.

He’s been an Uber driver before, in Lincoln, and riders have given Sasse a five-star rating. However, because he is a senator, the law says Sasse cannot be paid for his Ubering in Iowa City or anywhere else.

Tonight, Sasse is scheduled to be in Nevada, speaking at a Story County Republican Party fundraiser.

Posted in: Local News

