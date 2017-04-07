  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Navy says Iowa State cadets put inappropriate photos online

April 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – A Navy spokesman says seven male Iowa State University cadets were involved in taking and posting explicit photographs on Facebook. Lt. Sean Brophy said Friday that the men were “willing participants” in inappropriate behavior around campus and online. He says the pictures posted to a student group’s Facebook page caught the attention of other cadets of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps, who reported them. The Navy confirmed the March 4 incident to The Associated Press on Thursday. The explicit photos show some cadets at different locations around campus. The Navy says “appropriate administrative actions” were taken against the midshipmen, who remain part of the program. Program commanders apologized to Iowa State academic leaders and required training on social media and Navy values.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company