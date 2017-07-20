  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in McGregor

July 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

McGREGOR — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck the northeast Iowa town of McGregor early Wednesday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Rogers says a damage assessment team from the Weather Service office in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, was in McGregor this morning. “They have been able to determine that an EF1 tornado did go through the downtown McGregor area,” Rogers says. “That would be winds up to 110 miles per hour.”

The tornado was on the ground in McGregor at about 6:15 p.m. A spotter reported seeing a tornado near Fort Atkinson, but the National Weather Service has had no reports of damage related to that funnel cloud. Rogers says a line of “strong to severe” thunderstorms rolled through northeast Iowa late yesterday afternoon and during the early evening hours. “Mainly producing wind gusts from 60-70 miles per hour — widespread 60-70 mile per hour wind gusts,” Rogers says, “and from the reports that we’ve received so far, most of the damage seems to be to trees and power lines. We do have some sporadic reports of as well as crop damage.”

The Clayton County Sheriff’s office posted a notice on Facebook Wednesday night, announcing “all traffic in and out of McGregor is shut down until further notice.” At least one person was injured in Wednesday’s storms. A barn was blown down near Waukon, injuring the farmer who was inside doing chores. Sixty-seven-year-old Dennis Deal of Waukon was taken to a nearby hospital. A report on his condition is not available.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

