  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

National Night Out Tuesday night in Mason City

July 31, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Tomorrow night is National Night Out, the annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer place to live.

Mason City residents are encouraged to participate in the activities sponsored by the Mason City Police Department. Chief Jeff Brinkley says there will be many local organizations taking part. He says there’s about 60 different groups coming, including all the local law enforcement agencies. “It’s just a chance to get together, celebrate us as a community, that we’re together and we have the support of our community, and really just take back the night from crime and letting people know that we’re going to work together.”

Brinkley says it’s a great way for people to meet members of their local law enforcement as well as have kids interact with the police department on a friendly basis. He says it’s a great opportunity to meet a number of officers, get squad car tours, as well as other engaging activities for all ages.

There’s free food as well at the event entitled “Giving Crime & Drugs a Going Away Party.” National Night Out takes place inside the All-Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center from 5:00 to 8:00 Tuesday night.

 

For more about the event click here

 

To hear our full interview with Brinkley, click on the left side of the audio player below.

 

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company