National Night Out Tuesday night in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Tomorrow night is National Night Out, the annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer place to live.

Mason City residents are encouraged to participate in the activities sponsored by the Mason City Police Department. Chief Jeff Brinkley says there will be many local organizations taking part. He says there’s about 60 different groups coming, including all the local law enforcement agencies. “It’s just a chance to get together, celebrate us as a community, that we’re together and we have the support of our community, and really just take back the night from crime and letting people know that we’re going to work together.”

Brinkley says it’s a great way for people to meet members of their local law enforcement as well as have kids interact with the police department on a friendly basis. He says it’s a great opportunity to meet a number of officers, get squad car tours, as well as other engaging activities for all ages.

There’s free food as well at the event entitled “Giving Crime & Drugs a Going Away Party.” National Night Out takes place inside the All-Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center from 5:00 to 8:00 Tuesday night.

For more about the event click here

To hear our full interview with Brinkley, click on the left side of the audio player below.