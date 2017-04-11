Names Released in Fatal Car Accident

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY- The names of the five individuals killed in a Monday morning car accident in Mason City have been released. According to the Mason City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Zachary Wolf Hartley of Mason City along with passengers Donte William Foster, 17, of Mason City; Roderick Lemeual Lewis, 18, of Mason City; Sydney Nikole Alcorn, 14, of Mason City and Alex Parvon-Charles Wiebke, 19, of Mason City died in the crash.

The 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Hartley struck an electrical wire and tree in the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest in the early morning hours on Monday. All of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

One of the victims of Monday’s accident, Sydney Alcorn, now has a Go Fund Me page setup for funeral expenses. You can find the link at: https://www.gofundme.com/sydney-nikole-alcorn-funeral