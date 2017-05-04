  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Murder trial moved to November for Mason City man

May 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It will be at least November before a Mason City man’s murder trial is held. 60-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Whaley’s trial was scheduled to get underway on May 30th, but a continuance was granted in mid-April. Judge Christopher Foy held a scheduling conference yesterday in Cerro Gordo County District Court and set November 13th as the new trial date. If convicted of first-degree murder, Whaley would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. He continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $500-thousand cash-only bond.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company