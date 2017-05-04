Murder trial moved to November for Mason City man

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It will be at least November before a Mason City man’s murder trial is held. 60-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Whaley’s trial was scheduled to get underway on May 30th, but a continuance was granted in mid-April. Judge Christopher Foy held a scheduling conference yesterday in Cerro Gordo County District Court and set November 13th as the new trial date. If convicted of first-degree murder, Whaley would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. He continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $500-thousand cash-only bond.