Motorcyclist rescued from creek in downtown Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A motorcyclist was rescued from Willow Creek on the south edge of Mason City’s downtown area on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called at about 1:30 PM to the bridge on northbound US Highway 65 where South Federal shifts to South Delaware south of Southbridge Mall. Authorities say the driver appeared to have veered off the road, crashed the motorcycle into a barrier and bridge guardrail, with the driver being ejected into the creek.

Mason City Fire Department rescuers were able to lift the man out of the water about 30 minutes later and transport him to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment.

The man’s name and his condition have not been released by authorities. The crash remains under investigation.