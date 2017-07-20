  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

More details released about incident at Iowa State Penitentiary

July 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Department of Corrections tells The Associated Press that about 80 inmates at a maximum security prison could face disciplinary action in connection to a large fight this month.

That’s a far greater number of people than the state corrections department has publicly said were directly involved in the July 1 melee at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

The estimate could add weight to claims from a union representing correctional officers that the state agency has downplayed the fight.

A corrections report about the fight obtained by AP also includes previously unreleased details about the disturbance, including that inmates ignored orders and challenged staff to fight.

The incident in the prison yard is among the largest in Iowa since a 1981 riot that left one inmate dead.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company