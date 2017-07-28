More charges filed against ‘AK-47 bandit’ suspect

Bob Fisher

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the “AK-47 bandit,” accused of robbing banks in five states including here in Mason City.

Richard Gathercole is accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

FBI officials believe Gathercole is “the AK-47 bandit,” who stole $126-thousand from the Iowa Heartland Credit Union in Mason City two years ago today (July 28th 2015) as well as robbing banks in California, Idaho, Nebraska and Washington.

Court documents say Gathercole was arrested June 20 at a gas station near Lexington, Nebraska, which is about 200 miles west-southwest of Omaha. A sheriff’s deputy had spotted a pickup truck there that Kansas authorities had reported stolen by a man who fired at but missed a state trooper.