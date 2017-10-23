Monday October 23rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Latavius Murray rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and Kai Forbath kicked six field goals to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a 24-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Forbath made kicks of 52, 51, 43, 43, 34 and 32 yards to back another suffocating effort from the defense for the Vikings (5-2).

Minnesota sacked Joe Flacco five times and allowed just 208 total yards. Everson Griffen had two sacks and has nine for the season.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals for the Ravens (3-4), including a 57-yarder in the first half. Flacco completed 26 of 38 passes for 186 yards and a 13-yard touchdown to Chris Moore as time expired.

The nine combined field goals tied an NFL record for most made field goals in a game.

Case Keenum had an erratic afternoon, completing 20 of 31 passes for 188 yards and one interception for the Vikings, making Murray’s contribution all the more important.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Protesters kneeled outside of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. About 50 people took part in the demonstration Sunday while the national anthem played inside the Minneapolis stadium. The protesters say they want to raise awareness about shootings by police officers. Organizer Mel Reeves says the protest was not about the Vikings, the United States flag or the national anthem. He says it was about a “national problem.”

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – Quarterback Clayton Thorson scored on a 1-yard run and Northwestern rallied from a sluggish first half for a 17-10 overtime victory over Iowa on Saturday.

Thorson’s score was set up by a 23-yard reception by running back Justin Jackson, who broke three tackles on the play to give the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten) a first down at the 1-yard line. Following Northwestern’s score, Iowa moved the ball to the 18-yard line, but Nate Stanley’s pass for Noah Fant on a fourth-and-3 play fell incomplete, ending the game.

Thorson finished 21 of 36 for 192 yards. Jackson rushed for 93 yards on 25 attempts and had five receptions for 38 yards. Jackson now has 4,732 career yards to pass Anthony Davis (Wisconsin) for eighth place on the Big Ten’s all-time rushing list.

Stanley was 19 of 33 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception and Akrum Wadley rushed for 90 yards on 26 carries to lead Iowa (4-3, 1-3).

The Hawkeyes tied the score at 10 on kicker Miguel Recinos’ 48-yard field goal with 1:30 remaining in regulation. Iowa won the coin toss before overtime and decided to play defense first.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kyle Kempt threw three touchdown passes and Iowa State dumped Texas Tech 31-13 on Saturday.

Texas Tech coach and chief offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury broke away from his offensive trends and the Cyclones made him pay.

Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) remained in the midseason chase for the conference’s new championship game. Five league teams began play on Saturday with 2-1 records and trailed TCU by a game in the standings.

Texas Tech (4-3, 1-3) fell back the championship game hunt last week after blowing an 18-point lead at West Virginia and faced an 18-point halftime deficit of its own against the Cyclones.

Cyclones signal caller Kempt threw three touchdown passes with an interception and completed 22 of 32 attempts.

Iowa State didn’t score in the second half until the 9:07 mark of the fourth quarter, but Michael Spears’ pick-6 of 61 yards was a backbreaker against a squad which dominated second-half time of possession and managed to get back within 11 points on Shimonek’s 2-yard scramble.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State is off to its best start in 15 years and on Sunday entered The Associated Press poll for the first time since 2005 at No. 25. This week the Cyclones play fourth-ranked TCU on homecoming for a share of first place in the Big 12. The resurgence comes after Iowa State has finished no higher than ninth in four of the six years since the Big 12 ended its divisional alignment.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Marcus Weymiller ran for 132 yards with two touchdowns on 29 carries and Northern Iowa held off Youngstown State 19-14 on Saturday.

Weymiller scored from a yard out to give the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 10-0 lead with 11:31 left in the first half.

The Penguins (3-4, 1-3) cut the lead to 10-7 at 5:48 in the second quarter on a Nathan Mays 41-yard scoring strike to Damoun Patterson. But the Panthers put together a nine-play, 79-yard drive that ended with Weymiller’s 6-yard TD run to take a 16-7 lead into halftime.

Sam Drysdale’s second field goal of the game – a 28-yarder – stretched the Northern Iowa lead to 19-7.

Youngstown State didn’t score again until Ricky Davis hit Alvin Bailey for a 15-yard score with 1:23 left.

The Panthers piled up 181 yards on the ground, while holding the Penguins to 47.

Mays finished with 175 yards on 14-of-20 passing. Davis, an all-purpose back, hit 5 of 9 passes for 83 yards and carried seven times for 28 yards.

CLEAR LAKE — Area high school football teams found out early Saturday morning where they will be assigned for first-round playoff games:

== In Class 2A, Clear Lake will host Waukon in a match-up of a pair of district runner-ups. The Lions fell to New Hampton last Friday night, giving the Chickasaws the district title with the win. Waukon is 8-1 overall and was 6-1 in District 4, with their only loss to Cascade. Kickoff at Lions Field is scheduled for 7 o’clock on Friday night, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB.

== In Class 1A, Belmond-Klemme qualified for the playoffs as one of the two third-place wild card teams. The 7-2 Broncos will travel to Van Meter, who finished with a perfect 9-0 record and as the District 6 champion.

== In Class A, District 3 champion St. Ansgar will host East Buchanan, who finished second in District 4 behind Wapsie Valley. You can hear the St. Ansgar –East Buchanan game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7 o’clock on Friday night. In the other half of the bracket, District 3 runner-up West Hancock will travel to District 2 champion Bishop Garrigan of Algona for a first-round matchup.

== In 8-Man, District 2 champion Riceville will host District 3 runner-up Tripoli. Both teams are 8-1 on the season.

First round games take place this Friday night, with quarterfinal-round games being played a week from Friday. You can view the full playoff pairings by clicking here

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Andrew Wiggins’ 3-pointer from a few steps inside halfcourt banked in as time expired to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Oklahoma City’s Carmelo Anthony had hit a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left to give the Thunder the lead before the Timberwolves inbounded to Wiggins, who rushed up the court and got free with help from a crushing pick by Karl-Anthony Towns before pulling up for the winner.

Wiggins scored 27 points and Towns had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota (2-1).

Russell Westbrook scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder, who were coming off a loss at Utah on Saturday night. Anthony scored 23 points and Paul George scored 14 points on 6-for-20 shooting. Steven Adams had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder.

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls swept their home-opening series over the weekend against the Wisconsin Whalers. On Friday night, Brendan Studioso had a hat trick to lead the Bulls to an 8-4 win. Josh Arnold added a goal and two assists, while Mitch Dolter handed out three assists. On Saturday night, the Bulls scored three times each in the first and second periods on their way to a 7-3 victory. Arnold had two goals and two assists while Dolter added two goals. The Bulls are now 8-0-1-1 and will have a home-and-home series this coming weekend with the New Ulm Steel. Friday’s game will be at the North Iowa Ice Arena at 7:30, with Saturday’s game in New Ulm.