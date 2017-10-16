Monday October 16th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Harrison Smith led Minnesota’s defense in a thorough dismantling of Green Bay, as the Vikings knocked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of the game on Sunday with a broken collarbone during a 23-10 victory that drastically altered the course of the NFC North.

Smith had 1 1/2 sacks on safety blitzes, a diving interception and two pass breakups, helping the Vikings (4-2) limit the injury-depleted Packers to a season-low 227 yards.

Anthony Barr, who later left with a concussion, delivered the game-changing hit on Green Bay’s second drive when he took Rodgers hard to the turf as the two-time NFL MVP followed through on a pass.

Rodgers fell on his throwing shoulder, and the Packers (4-2) announced he could miss the remainder of the season.

Brett Hundley threw his first career touchdown pass in relief, connecting with Davante Adams in the second quarter after a 63-yard return by Clay Matthews of Jerick McKinnon’s fumble gave the Packers the ball at the 18.

Hundley was picked off three times and sacked four times. He finished 18 for 33 for 157 yards. The Packers had five first downs and 102 yards over the first three quarters.

Case Keenum, making his fourth start in place of the injured Sam Bradford, went 24 for 38 for 239 yards without top wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He threw 13 times to Adam Thielen, completing nine for 97 yards.



AMES, Iowa (AP) – David Montgomery ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Iowa State throttled Kansas 45-0 on Saturday for its second straight win.

Trever Ryen added a 68-yard punt return for a score for the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who held the Jayhawks to a season-low 106 yards and shut out a Big 12 opponent for just the fourth time.

Montgomery turned an interception into a 4-yard TD run to open the scoring, and Ryen’s return gave Iowa State a 14-0 lead.

A bad snap on a punt by Kansas (1-5, 0-3) led to Montgomery’s 1-yard TD plunge that pushed the Cyclones ahead 24-0, and Marchie Murdock’s 8-yard TD reception to end the third quarter made it 38-0.

Kansas, which entered play averaging 26.5 points in two Big 12 games, put forth one of the worst offensive performances in school history.

The Jayhawks punted 13 times, were just 2 of 17 on third down and didn’t cross into Iowa State territory until midway through the fourth quarter.

Taylor Martin had 53 yards rushing for Kansas, which was without leading rusher Khalil Herbert (hamstring).

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Marcus Weymiller ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries and Northern Iowa jumped on top early, cruising to a 38-18 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

The Panthers (3-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) turned the tables on South Dakota State by scoring 17 first-quarter points. The Jackrabbits (4-2, 1-2) entered the game with a 56-7 advantage in opening quarters this season. South Dakota State also came in with the top third-down efficiency rating in the FCS at 62.1 percent, but the Panthers held them to 25 percent (3 of 12).

Weymiller scored on runs of 11 and 15 yards in the first half. Eli Dunne threw for two TDs in the fourth and finished 13-of-22 passing for 169 yards for the Panthers.

Northern Iowa also kept the Jackrabbits’ Brady Mengarelli in check. Mengarelli, coming off a 220-yard performance last week, was held to 33 yards on seven carries.

SDSU’s Jake Wieneke notched his 51st receiving TD to move into third all-time in the FCS.

MASON CITY – The NIACC men’s golf team tied for third with DMACC at the first Quad Cup Sunday at the Mason City Country Club.

NIACC and DMACC tied 2-2 in the consolation match as the Trojans wrapped up their fall season. Iowa Lakes claimed the cup with a 3-1 win over Iowa Central.

Iowa Central topped NIACC 2 1/2 to 1 1/2 in its first-round match. Iowa Lakes moved to the finals with a sudden death win over DMACC as the two schools each won two matches.

The duo of sophomore Jordan Voves and freshman Ben Boerjan picked up a pair of points Sunday for the Trojans. Voves and Boerjan won their match against Iowa Central 3-2 and also won their match against DMACC 3-2.

NIACC’s Josh Schaefer and Jake Buntjer picked up a point in the match against DMACC with a 2-1 win. Schaefer chipped in on the eighth hole (2nd to last hole of the match) to lift the Trojans to a win in the match.

NIACC’s other half point came from Buntjer and Grady Umbarger, who tied in their first-round match against Iowa Central.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Alexander Wennberg scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Saturday night.

Zach Werenski, David Savard, Cam Atkinson and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, winners of three straight.

Tyler Ennis scored two power-play goals for Minnesota, which got 30 saves from Devan Dubnyk. Eric Staal and Landon Ferraro also scored.

One of the last two teams to have its home opener, Minnesota is 14-0-3 all-time in its first game of the season at Xcel Energy Center. Philadelphia also played its first home game Saturday.

In the extra time, Artemi Panarin cut to the slot and his shot was stopped by Dubnyk. However, the rebound went off the chest of Wennberg, off his stick and into the Minnesota net. The goal was upheld by video review.