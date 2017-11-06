Monday November 6th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled third-ranked Ohio State 55-24 on Saturday, dealing what’s likely to be a fatal blow to the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes.

Josh Jackson added three interceptions for the Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3), who beat their fourth top-5 opponent in their last five tries at home.

Iowa raced out to a 31-17 halftime lead on a pair of Stanley TD passes to Noah Fant.

Stanley, following a successful and highly unusual fake field goal, later fired a 2-yard TD pass with a defender hanging onto his foot that put the Hawkeyes ahead 38-17 late in the third quarter.

J.T. Barrett threw a career-high four interceptions for Ohio State (7-2, 5-1, No. 6 CFP), which allowed its most points in a game under coach Urban Meyer.

The Buckeyes committed nine penalties and gained just 371 yards in their most lopsided defeat since last year’s 31-0 loss to eventual national champion Clemson in the playoff.

IOWA CITY — Iowa junior corner Josh Jackson has been named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the week. Jackson picked off three J.T. Barrett passes in the Hawkeyes’ shocking 55-24 victory over third ranked Ohio State.

Sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley had five touchdown passes as Iowa broke away from a 17-all tie in the second quarter with 31 unanswered points.

Iowa has won four of its last five home games against top five opponents and next up visits sixth ranked and unbeaten Wisconsin. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

Iowa lost its first two Big Ten road games at Michigan State and Northwestern.

Kickoff this Saturday is at 2:30, with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Will Grier threw two touchdown passes, Justin Crawford broke out of a three-game slump with 102 yards rushing and West Virginia held on for a 20-16 victory over No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday.

West Virginia (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) became bowl eligible and knocked the Cyclones (6-3, 4-2, No. 15 CFP) out of a four-way tie for first place.

Iowa State trailed 20-0 late in the second quarter and never recovered in losing on the road for the first time.

Grier rebounded from his worst performance of the season last week when he threw four interceptions in a loss to Oklahoma State. Grier finished 20 of 25 for 316 yards, his eighth 300-yard performance of the season.

Iowa State crawled back behind Kyle Kempt’s TD pass and three field goals from Garrett Owens. The Cyclones got the ball back with the chance to go ahead with five minutes left, but West Virginia’s Kenny Robinson broke up Kempt’s fourth-down pass to Marchie Murdock at the Iowa State 37.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Marcus Weymiller scored on an 8-yard run with 3:02 left and Keelon Brookins sealed the victory with a 29-yard pick-6 as Northern Iowa rallied for a 34-29 upset win over South Dakota on Saturday.

South Dakota turned it over on three straight fourth-quarter possessions – two of which the Panthers (5-4, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) turned into touchdowns.

South Dakota led 23-13 after Brett Samson’s 11-yard TD run with 12:37 left in the third quarter. But Eli Dunne jump-started the comeback when he connected with Isaiah Weston for a 4-yard score to cut the Coyotes’ lead to 23-20 with 3:56 left in the third.

Chris Streveler hooked up with Dakarai Allen from 4 yards out with 11 seconds remaining to cap the scoring for the Coyotes (7-2, 4-2).

Dunne passed for 228 yards and two TDs and Weymiller finished with 69 yards on 24 carries.

Streveler completed 34 of 51 passes for 401 yards and two scores, but he was also intercepted twice.

The Panthers are 3-1 in their last four games – all against top-ten teams.

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men defeated Emporia State, 77-68 on Sunday evening, in its only exhibition game prior to opening the 2017-18 season. The Cyclones were led by senior guard Donovan Jackson’s 22 points.

Freshman Lindell Wigginton was impressive in his first outing at Hilton Coliseum. He was second on the team with 18 points, while pulling down five rebounds and dishing three assists.

Nick Weiler-Babb scored 12 points, to go with six rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Jakolby Long was the fourth Cyclone in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds.

Zoran Talley Jr. paced the Cyclones on the glass with eight rebounds, and also scored six points.

Emporia State was paced by Grant Shell’s 11 points.

Iowa State opens the regular season against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. next Friday. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m.

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women dominated its exhibition contest against Wisconsin-La Crosse Sunday at Hilton Coliseum, defeating the Eagles 93-50. The Cyclones took the lead 10 seconds into the contest and never relinquished it.

ISU had four players in double figures, led by Bridget Carleton’s 17 points, while she was joined in double figures by Adriana Camber (15), Bride Kennedy-Hopoate (14) and Kristin Scott (10). Scott finished with a double-double, recording a game-high 10 rebounds.

Iowa State begins the 2017-18 regular season on Friday against South Dakota. Tip between the Cyclones and Coyotes will be at noon

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The only senior on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team set the bar Sunday during an 85-56 exhibition victory over Minnesota State-Moorhead inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Senior forward Chase Coley scored Iowa’s first four points and six of the team’s first eight 3 ½ minutes into the contest. But it was her work on the glass that stuck out.

Coley pulled down 10 rebounds — six offensive — and shared game-high honors with sophomore teammate Amanda Ollinger. The Hawkeyes held a 48-39 edge in rebounds.

Junior center Megan Gustafson led a balanced Hawkeye offensive attack with 22 points. She made 10-of-14 from the field. Tania Davis scored 12 points, Kathleen Doyle had 10, and Coley, Makenzie Meyer, Alexis Sevellian, and Hannah Stewart scored eight.

The Hawkeyes open the season Friday against Quinnipiac in the opening round of the Hawkeye Challenge inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. (CT).

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jeff Teague had 18 points and 12 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-94. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 20 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, Gorgui Dieng and Jamal Crawford all reached double figures in scoring for the Wolves, who won their fifth straight game. Cody Zeller led Charlotte with 16 points, while Marvin Williams, Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lamb each scored 13 points for the Hornets.