Monday May 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sandy Leon hit a pair of two-run homers, Chris Sale struck out 10 and the Boston Red Sox romped out of town with a 17-6 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Twins fueled by a season-high five homers and finished with a 10-run ninth.

Sale (3-2) reached double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight time, stretching his major league-leading 2017 total to 73. In 2015, he tied Pedro Martinez’s major league mark by fanning at least 10 for eight starts in a row.

The lanky left-hander briefly lost the lead in a four-run fifth inning while the Twins batted around, but Leon broke the tie in the sixth with a two-out homer off Twins ace Ervin Santana (5-1).



IOWA FALLS — The NIACC baseball team swept Ellsworth in a four-game series over the weekend and is the co-champion of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. On Friday, NIACC picked up wins of 15-6 and 17-7. In game two, freshman Bryce Ball was 6-for-7 with four doubles and a homer, while sophomore Matt Schwarz was 4-for-6 with three homers. The Trojans’ bats stayed alive on Saturday as they pounded out 31 hits in the doubleheader, winning 10-5 and 19-6. In Saturday’s nightcap, Nate Van Kan hit a grand slam, Joey Werner homered and was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and three runs batted in, Ezequias Encarnacion was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in while Ball was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in. NIACC completes the regular season with a 36-17 record and finished conference play with a 16-8 mark, tying Iowa Central for the conference championship. Iowa Central ends up being the number one seed in the Region XI tournament. The Tritons and NIACC split their conference series, meaning the tiebreaker for the top seed fell to how each team did against the #3 seed Southeastern. Iowa Central and Southeastern split their four-game series, while NIACC was 1-3 against Southeastern. Both Iowa Central and NIACC get first-round byes in the seven-team double-elimination tournament at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo . NIACC is scheduled to play at 3:30 on Friday afternoon and could face Southeastern, 6th-seed Ellsworth or 7th-seed Iowa Lakes. You can see the full Region XI tournament bracket by clicking here.



EAST LANSING — The University of Iowa baseball team took two of three in their weekend series at Michigan State. Junior Tyler Cropley’s 9th inning RBI single gave Iowa a 3-2 win in the series opener on Friday. On Saturday, Mason City native Ryan Erickson gave the Hawkeyes a quality start but did not factor in the final decision. He surrendered one run on five hits, striking out three in seven strong innings, but it was an 8th-inning sacrifice fly that broke a 1-1 tie to give Michigan State a 2-1 win. Iowa on Sunday used bookend big innings to take the third and final game, scoring three in the first and four in the ninth for a 9-4 win. Iowa is now 29-17 overall and are 11-7 in the Big Ten, tied for fourth place. Iowa is off until Friday when they host Ohio State in a weekend conference series.



AMES — The NIACC men’s golf team failed to have anyone qualify for the national tournament after this weekend’s Region XI tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Kirkwood won the team title with a two-day total of 601, Iowa Central was second with 617, while DMACC also qualified for the national tournament with a 625 finishing third. NIACC finished sixth as a team with a 655. Niall Powell of Kirkwood was the medalist with a 145. Anthony Emanuel had the best NIACC score, finishing tied for 19th with a total of 161. Joe Nordquist finished tied for 21st with a 162, Josh Schaefer finished 26th with a 164, while Zach Nicholson and Devin Koob rounded out NIACC’s scoring being tied for 31st with a 170.



— High school conference golf tournaments take place today in our area:

= North Central Conference boys at Clarmond Golf Course in Clarion

= North Central Conference girls at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge

= Top of Iowa Conference West boys at Belmond Country Club

= Top of Iowa Conference West girls at Britt Golf Course

= Top of Iowa Conference East girls at Ridge Stone Golf Club in Sheffield

= Top of Iowa Conference East boys at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly

TORONTO – Faith Ekakitie wants to live up to the expectations of a first overall pick.

Winnipeg selected the six-foot-two, 304-pound Iowa defensive lineman Number 1 in the CFL draft Sunday. The move wasn’t a surprise as the 24-year-old Brampton, Ont., native had agreed to terms with the Blue Bombers before being taken.

“Being the first overall pick is a great honor,” Ekakitie said during a CFL conference call. “It does add a little bit of pressure because I don’t want to let any of my family or close friends down and most of all I don’t want to let myself down.

“My goal is to come in and be the best player I can. Hopefully that’s being an all-star in the league and if not, then I just have to continue following God’s plan for my life.”

A total of 71 players were selected over eight rounds.

Ekakitie surged atop the draft board after four top prospects garnered NFL interest last weekend.

MASON CITY — Winners on the opening night at the Mason City Motor Speedway:

Modifieds — Josh Angst

Stock Cars — Kevin Donlan

B Modifieds — Josh Appel

Hobby Stocks — Chanse Hollatz

Tuners — Devin Jones