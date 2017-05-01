Monday May 1st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Miguel Sano homered and drove in five runs, helping the Minnesota Twins beat slumping Kansas City 7-5 on Sunday for the Royals’ ninth straight loss.

Sano posted his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He has 11 hits in his last 16 at-bats. He drove in nine runs in the two-game, rain-abbreviated series.

Sano connected in the third after Jason Hammel (0-3) walked Byron Buxton and Max Kepler. He added run-producing singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

It’s the longest slide for Kansas City since a 12-game skid in April 2012.

MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team split their weekend series with Kirkwood at Roosevelt Field. On Friday Kirkwood won the opener 10-6 as Ross Kramer had three homers and six runs batted in, including a grand slam in the fifth. NIACC in the nightcap got a two-RBI single from Connor Enochs in the 9th and then Mitch Neunborn scored on a wild pitch in the 10th for a 3-2 win. On Saturday, Kirkwood took the opener again with a 10-2 win, scoring in all but one of the seven innings, including a four-run seventh. NIACC used a five-run second and four-run fourth and held off Kirkwood for a 10-6 victory in game two. Cam Shannon led the way, as the #9 hitter went 3-for-3 with a homer and double, knocking in four runs. NIACC is 31-16 overall and 12-8 in the conference. The Trojans travel to face the Wartburg JV on Wednesday before traveling to Ellsworth Friday and Saturday to wrap up the conference portion of the schedule.



BOONE — After being postponed this past weekend, the schedule has been set for the Region XI-A softball tournament. NIACC will face DMACC in the opening round of the tournament at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon in Boone. The NIACC/DMACC winner will face either Iowa Central or Northeast Community College at 2 o’clock on Wednesday, with the two losing teams meeting in a game at noon. The tournament was originally scheduled to start on Friday, but league officials decided early in the week with rain in the forecast to postpone the tournament to the start of this week.



IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa baseball team swept Penn State over the weekend in Iowa City. Starting pitchers Nick Gallagher and Mason City native Ryan Erickson combined to allow two earned runs over 15-plus innings to lead Iowa to a doubleheader sweep that started on Friday night and ended early Saturday morning. Gallagher struck out 10 over eight innings in a 4-2 win. Erickson went 7 1/3 in the second game, striking out five in an 8-2 victory. Iowa on Saturday erupted for nine runs in the final two innings for a 9-1 win. Iowa improves to 27-15 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten, sitting in a tie for third place in the conference. Iowa travels to Western Illinois for a non-conference game tomorrow night followed by a weekend conference series at Michigan State.

IOWA CITY — Four University of Iowa football players were drafted over the weekend in the NFL Draft.

== Quarterback C. J. Beathard was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round on Friday as the 104th player picked overall. He is the first Hawkeye quarterback to be drafted since Ricky Stanzi in 2011. In 13 games last season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Beathard completed 170-of-301 attempts for 1,929 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named permanent team captain and Most Valuable Player. Beathard earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition as a senior and was second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition last year. Beathard posted a 21-7 record as Iowa’s starting quarterback — the best winning percentage among Hawkeye quarterbacks with 20 or more career starts. He is one of five players in program history to win 20 games as a starting quarterback.

=== Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson was selected by Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft. Johnson was the 109th player picked overall. Johnson is the first Hawkeye defensive lineman drafted since Carl Davis in 2015. He is the 10th Hawkeye defensive lineman chosen in the NFL Draft since 2002. In 13 games last season, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Johnson compiled 55 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, 7 ½ quarterback sacks, and five quarterback hurries. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and The Associated Press and second-team by media.

=== Tight end George Kittle was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft. Kittle was the 146th player picked overall. Kittle is the first Hawkeye tight end drafted since C.J. Fiedorowicz in 2014. He is the eighth Hawkeye tight end chosen in the NFL Draft since 2003. In 11 games last season, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Kittle recorded 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

=== Defensive back Desmond King was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of Friday’s NFL Draft. King was the 151st player picked overall. King is the first Hawkeye defensive back drafted since Micah Hyde in 2013. He is the 10th Hawkeye defensive back chosen in the NFL Draft since 2003. In 13 games last season, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound King compiled 58 tackles with seven pass break-ups and three interceptions. He is a two-time All-American, two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, and the 2015 Jim Thorpe Award-winner, given to the nation’s top defensive back.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they’re concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility.

The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels’ durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months.

The facility’s general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium after water seeped through and created puddles in various places, including a concourse.

The Vikings contributed $600 million to build the stadium. Taxpayers covered the rest.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says it doesn’t expect to have to pay for repairs. A Mortenson executive says the company will bear its responsibility for repairs.



ANKENY — NIACC women’s golfers Brooke Maasch and Courtney Tusler are heading to nationals. The two earned their trip to the NJCAA national women’s golf tournament with top 12 performances at the Region XI tournament on Friday. Saturday’s second round was called off due to inclement weather. Maasch tied for 10th with a Friday round of 90, which was her season’s best round. Tusler tied for 12th with her round of 95 on Friday. NIACC placed fourth as a team with a 381. Iowa Western was the team champion with a 321. DMACC was second with a 342, Iowa Central was third with a 362 and Southwestern was fourth with a 417. It is the 11th straight season that coach Chris Frenz has had at least one women’s golfer qualify for the national tournament. The national tournament is set for May 15-18 in Duluth, Georgia.



DES MOINES — With his first Drake Relays as its director behind him Blake Boldon will immediately go to work on next year’s meet. More than 60 Olympians took part last week and Boldon will go to work on strengthening the University and College divisions in 2018.

Boldon says teams and athletes are focusing on getting qualifying marks and that is changing where they compete.

Boldon says the sport is moving away from more traditional formats.

Boldon is the first native Iowan to direct the event and says this past week carried several memorable moments for him.

Looking at how area high school athletes did on Friday and Saturday at the Drake Relays:

— On Friday, Alyssa Staudt of Rockford finished eighth in the high jump with a jump of 5-foot-2.

— Abby Marr of Riceville finished 13th in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 9 ¼ inches.

— Mason City High’s boys distance medley relay team of Dylan Voves, Weston Schultz, Kyle Younker and Thomas Rowe finished 18th with a time of 3:40.11

— On Saturday, Cole Willert of St. Ansgar finished second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 53.99, breaking his own school record in the event. He finished .29 behind Center Point-Urbana’s JoJo Frost, who is the defending Class 3A champion.