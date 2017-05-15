Monday May 15th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

WATERLOO — The NIACC baseball team’s season came to an end over the weekend as they lost twice in the Region XI tournament in Waterloo. NIACC on Saturday night came back from a 9-2 deficit but lost 12-11 to Iowa Central. NIACC scored six runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 9-8. Iowa Central scored twice in the seventh to make it 11-8, but then NIACC tied it in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer from Brandon Michie to tie it at 11-11. After NIACC loaded the bases in the top of the ninth and came up empty, Nick Boys laced a walk-off-winning single to right with nobody out. In Sunday’s elimination bracket game, NIACC fell to Southeastern in a 9-1, seven-inning loss as the Trojans committed six errors in the contest. Southeastern scored five times in the second and then four more times in the seventh to close it out. NIACC ends their season with a 39-19 record, the third most wins in school history. Iowa Central beat Southeastern 11-8 on Sunday afternoon to clinch the regional championship and advance along to the district tournament next weekend.

IOWA CITY — Robert Neustrom slammed a walk off two run homer as the Iowa Hawkeyes beat Ohio State 11-10 Sunday in a game the Hawkeyes trailed 9-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Neustrom’s homer measured 446 feet and came just seconds after Iowa coach Rick Heller decided against having the sophomore bunt.

Iowa took two of three games in the series and improves to 13-8 in the league race.

In the first game on Friday, Iowa won 9-5 after holding off a late Ohio State rally. On Saturday, Iowa fell to Ohio State 12-7. Mason City native Ryan Erickson took the loss, giving up five runs in four innings. Iowa closes the regular season with a visit to Illinois next weekend.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall also homered for Cleveland, which had scored one run in 24 innings going into the game.

Trevor Bauer (3-4) allowed three runs in six-plus innings as the Indians broke a three-game losing streak.

Minnesota’s four-game winning streak ended, but Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the seventh, giving the Twins a home run in 15 straight games, one short of the club record.

Kipnis, who had been batting sixth, homered off Hector Santiago (4-2) to start the game and hit a three-run homer in the third off Adam Wilk.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 70-61 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.

Fowles had seven points in the fourth quarter, scoring each time after the Sky twice pulled within three points. Rebekkah Brunson scored four straight to give Minnesota a 69-59 lead with 2:20 remaining.

Maya Moore added 11 points, but was 1 of 11 from 3-point range, for the Lynx, who lost in the WNBA finals last year and are ranked second in the AP preseason poll. Fowles, who began her career with Chicago, also had four steals and three blocks.

Tamara Young scored 14 points, and Jessica Breland had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky, ranked 10th in the poll. They never led.

Amber Stocks was short-handed in her coaching debut. Chicago, which traded leading scorer Elena Delle Donne, was without veterans Courtney Vandersloot, the starting point guard, and Allie Quigley, who are fulfilling obligations overseas. The Sky had 22 turnovers.



MASON CITY — First round regional girls golf meets take place today across the state:

== 1A Region 1C at Britt — West Hancock, Rockford, Northwood-Kensett, North Butler, Newman, AGWSR

== 2A Region 3A at Eagle Grove — Belmond-Klemme, Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg, Lake Mils, Manson-NW Webster, North Union, Ogden, Panorama, South Central Calhoun

== 2A Region 3B at Nashua — Central Springs, Denver, MFL-Mar-MAC, Nashua-Plainfield, North Linn, St. Ansgar, South Winneshiek, West Fork

== 3A Region 1B at Garner — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Clear Lake, Crestwood, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Hampton-Dumont, Iowa Falls-Alden, Osage

Regional final golf meets in all five classes take place next Monday.