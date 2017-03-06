Monday March 6th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — 1A boys state quarterfinal — West Hancock vs. Grand View Christian — pre-game 3:30, tipoff 3:45

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 7:00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Senior star Peter Jok scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half and Iowa throttled Penn State 90-79 on Sunday, closing the regular season with four straight wins. Nicholas Baer added 20 with 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-8 Big Ten), who finished above .500 in conference play for the third year in a row. Jok, starting his final scheduled home game, missed most of the first half after picking up two quick fouls. But the Hawkeyes reeled off a 14-0 run without him, jumping ahead 47-33 on a Jordan Bohannon 3 just before the end of the half. Jok then opened the second half with 11 points in just three minutes, helping negate four consecutive made baskets by Penn State after the break. Josh Reaves had 25 points for the Nittany Lions (14-17, 6-12). They went on a 12-0 run and later closed with five straight baskets to make the final score look closer than the game actually was. Iowa is the 7th seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Washington DC this week. They’ll face 10th-seed Indiana on Thursday evening at 5:30, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 4:30.

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior guard Monté Morris led four Cyclones recognized by the league’s coaches on the All-Big 12 teams. Morris earned a spot on the first team, while Naz Mitrou-Long was on the second team, Deonte Burton the third team and Matt Thomas was an honorable mention selection.

Morris, a Flint, Michigan native, earns unanimous first-team honors after being a second-team pick as a sophomore and junior. He is leading Iowa State with 16.2 points and 6.2 assists. Morris is also pulling down 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He has scored in double figures in 26 games this season, including a career-best 30 points against Oklahoma in January. Morris owns the nation’s best assist-to-turnover ratio at 6.2, recording just 1.0 turnovers per game. In December, Morris recorded the fifth triple-double in school history with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against The Citadel.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that Iowa State has had a player represented on the first team.

Kansas’ Frank Mason was named the league’s player of the year, while Josh Jackson was the freshman of the year and Bill Self the coach of the year for the Jayhawks.



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Kayla Goth scored a career-high 25, Eternati Willock had a double-double and No. 24 Kansas State made all 12 of its free throws in the last 1:11 to defeat Iowa State 74-67 in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Saturday. The fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-9) never trailed after a 14-0 run to lead 50-38 late in the third quarter. The Cyclones (18-12) had an 11-2 run to tie the game at 56 with 6:50 to play. Two free throws by Breanna Lewis started an 8-0 run that carried to Goth’s free throws with 1:11 remaining as Iowa State suffered a drought of 5:49. The Cyclones missed nine consecutive shots and the K-State free throws offset ISU making 2 of 3 shots in the last minute. Willock had 12 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench with Goth, who had five rebounds and three steals. Kindred Wesemann also had 12 points. Emily Durr hit five 3s and had 21 points for Iowa State, which had won five straight.



MASON CITY — The NIACC women picked up a win in their regular-season finale on Saturday at home, beating Southwestern 85-70, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Cierra Stanciel had 20 points, Riley Galvin added 14 while UU Longs had 12 to lead NIACC, who finished the season with a 17-12 record overall and finished in third place in the conference with a 9-5 mark. The Lady Trojans will host Iowa Central in the Region XI quarterfinals tomorrow night at 5:30, a game you’ll hear on KGLO.

MASON CITY — The NIACC men fell to top-ranked Southwestern on Saturday 83-78. The Trojans led 36-31 with about three minutes left in the first half, but Southwestern closed the half on a 14-2 run. The Spartans led by 13 in the second half with NIACC cutting the lead to 77-76 with 1:30 to go, but the Trojans could not get any closer. Jason Gumm had 20 points, Ben Moss added 18 while Tim Trousell added 15 to lead NIACC, who finishes the regular season with a 16-14 record, with a 3-9 conference mark. The Trojans are the seventh seed in the Region XI tournament and will travel to Kirkwood tomorrow night, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7:30.



DES MOINES — The boys state basketball tournament starts its six-day run at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines today. Locally, seventh-seed West Hancock faces second-ranked Grand View Christian in the Class 1A quarterfinals later this afternoon. West Hancock is 19-6 overall after beating West Fork in the susbtate final, while Grand View Christian comes in with a 24-1 record. You can hear the West Hancock-Grand View Christian game on AM-1300 KGLO this afternoon starting at about 3:30 with the pre-game, with the tip-off scheduled for 3:45.

=== Boys 1A state quarterfinals — all next Monday

10:30 — Gladbrook-Reinbeck (24-2) vs. Lynnville-Sully (24-1)

12:15 — North Linn (25-0) vs. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (18-7)

2:00 — Remsen St. Mary’s (24-0) vs. New London (21-3)

3:45 — West Hancock (19-6) vs. Grand View Christian (24-1)



=== Boys 2A state quarterfinals

Monday 6:35 — Western Christian of Hull (21-2) vs. South Hamilton (22-2)

Monday 8:15 — Cascade (22-2) vs. Camanche (22-2)



DES MOINES — Girls state basketball championship game results:

1A — Springville 45, Turkey Valley 36

2A — Western Christian of Hull 51, Treynor 48

3A — Pocahontas 61, Sioux Center 38

4A — North Scott 52, Marion 40 (OT)

5A — West Des Moines Valley 71, Cedar Falls 59

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Zach Parise scored in his return to Minnesota’s lineup and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves as the Wild held on for a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Eric Staal had two goals for the Wild, who won for the third time in four games. Jason Pominville assisted on Parise’s 15th goal to open the scoring. Parise and Pominville each returned after missing three games with the mumps. Minnesota (90 points) moved back ahead of idle Chicago (89 points) for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference. Melker Karlsson scored for San Jose, which had won three in a row and had an eight-game point streak snapped. Martin Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots.