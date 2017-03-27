Monday March 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls have qualified for the Silver Cup Tournament once again after sweeping LaCrosse in the Central Division final playoff series over the weekend. On Friday night in Mason City, the Bulls scored three times in the second period for a 5-3 win. Brendan Studioso had back-to-back goals in the second period to lead the way for North Iowa. On Saturday night in LaCrosse, Connor Clemons scored twice but it was Mitch Dolter scoring the game-winner with 6:53 left in regulation to give the Bulls a 3-2 victory. The Bulls now head to suburban Chicago where they will start pool play in the Silver Cup Tournament on Wednesday. They’ll face the Yellowstone Quake on Wednesday night, the Binghamton Junior Senators on Thursday night, and the Long Beach Sharks on Friday night. The top two teams after pool play move into Saturday’s semifinals with the championship game on Sunday afternoon.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women made only four of 23 shots from three point range and lost to Washington State 74-66 in the quarterfinals of the WNIT, as you heard Sunday afternoon on AM-1300 KGLO. Sophomore Megan Gustafson led the way with 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Hawkeyes close the season with a record of 20-14. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says the focus will shift to individual improvement. Freshman Makenzie Meyer of Mason City was held to only three points on a made three-pointer.



DES MOINES (AP) – Drake announced Sunday that it has hired Furman’s Niko Medved as its new coach. Medved, the 2017 Southern Conference coach of the year, spent the past four seasons with the Paladins – where he led them to the 2017 Southern Conference regular season title. Medved, 43, also spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State under current Nebraska coach Tim Miles. Before joining Colorado State, Medved spent a year as an assistant at Minnesota under Dan Monson after seven seasons as an assistant at Furman. Medved was also the Gophers’ interim coach in 2006. Medved began his career at Minnesota in 1992 and was the associate head coach at Macalester College from 1997-99.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Justin Pitts scored 23 points, Chris-Ebou Ndow had a double-double and Northwest Missouri State beat Fairmont State 71-61 Saturday in the NCAA Division Two championship game. Ndow finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds and Anthony Woods scored 13 with five rebounds and five assists for Northwest Missouri State in Sioux Falls. Former NIACC basketball player Ben McCollum is the head coach of Northwest Missouri State. The Storm Lake native played for the Trojans from 1999 to 2001. McCollum over the weekend was also named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Coach of the Year.



BOONE – The No. 17 (NJCAA Division II) NIACC baseball team topped DMACC 4-3 in the first game of a four-game series Sunday on the DMACC campus.

The second game on Sunday was suspended because of darkness after 12 innings with the score tied 3-3. The game will be resumed in the top of the 13th inning at noon on Monday.

In the first game, freshman Bryce Ball was three for four with two RBIs to lead the NIACC offense.

Spencer Chirpich (2-2) gained the win for the Trojans. Chirpich allowed two runs (both earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walked in six innings of work.

NIACC’s Chase Stewart pitched the seventh inning to gain his fifth save of the season. Stewart allowed one run and struck out two in his one inning of work.

The two teams will play a regularly scheduled doubleheader after the completion of the suspended game later today.

NORFOLK, Neb. – The NIACC softball team dropped a pair of ICCAC contests to Northeast CC Sunday.

Northeast CC (13-18 overall, 2-2 in ICCAC) won the first game 15-5 in five innings and took the second game 6-5.

In the first game, Shelby Low was two for three, including a home run and a double, with two RBIs. Elise Powers was two for three with two doubles.

In the second game, Shayley Vesel was one for three with a two-run home run. Low was two for two, including a double, with an RBI and Powers was one for three with a double.

NIACC (9-11, 0-2) returns to action today in a conference doubleheader at DMACC (17-5, 2-0). The first game is slated to start at 2 p.m.

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa baseball team took two of three from Purdue over the weekend to open Big Ten play. After dropping Friday’s opener 2-0, the Hawkeyes came back with a 5-1 win on Saturday. Mason City native Ryan Erickson went 4-and-two-thirds innings, giving up an earned run and six hits but was not able to pick up the win. Iowa then beat Purdue on Sunday 7-2. Iowa hosts Grand View on Wednesday.

DES MOINES – The NIACC men’s track and field team won three events and the women’s team won one event at the season-opening Grand View Invitational on Saturday.

NIACC’s Blake Keller won the men’s 10,000-meter run in a time of 33 minutes, 16.71 seconds. The Trojans’ Jakob Luna won the 100 in a time of 11.49.

Also, the Trojans’ 4×400-meter relay team of David Carter, Ethan Klasi, Ben VanHorn and Wal Khat won in 3:35.42.

NIACC’s Kendra Schmidt won the women’s 1,500 in 5:23.17. Keisha Gonzague was second in the 1,500 (5:28.19).

Also for the NIACC men Saturday, John Kraft was second in the 10,000 (33:41.57), Brody Goos was second in the 100 (11.67) and Carter was third in the 400 (53.88).

For the NIACC women, Amy Fullerton was second in the 400 hurdles (1:12.70) and Cassandra Bonsall was third in the 400 hurdles (1:14.65).

Patricia Sahr was second in the high jump (1.35 meters) and the 4×800 team of Schmidt, Gonzague, Fullerton and Guadalupe Diaz was second in 10:46.28.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Authorities in Black Hawk County say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls. Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Dorleant was cited for interference. Police say officers responded to a report of a fight outside the bar Sharkey’s Funhouse on Saturday night. According to a police affidavit, Hall did not respond to police instructions and spit in the officers’ faces. Police say an officer used a Taser on Hall’s legs in order to get him into the squad car. Dorleant was detained after authorities say he approached officers “in a threatening manner” following Hall’s arrest. A Packers spokesman says the team is aware of the situation and “gathering more information.” The Bears have not responded to an email looking for comment. Both men played college football in Cedar Falls at Northern Iowa.



DETROIT (AP) – Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime and lifted the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win Sunday over the reeling Minnesota Wild. Jimmy Howard made the game-winning goal possible by making one of his 24 saves. Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist got the rebound and made a long pass to set up Athanasiou, who faked out Devan Dubnyk with a move before flipping the puck in the net. The Wild have lost eight of nine and are 3-10-1 in March. They still clinched a playoff spot late Saturday night when the Los Angeles Kings lost to the New York Rangers. The Wild extended their postseason streak to five under first-year coach Bruce Boudreau. Mike Green and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit. Dubnyk finished with 16 saves and Eric Staal and Nate Prosser scored for Minnesota.