Monday March 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team is dancing again.

The Cyclones earned their school-record sixth-straight NCAA Tournament berth this evening, becoming the first Division I school in the state of Iowa to make it to the NCAA postseason in men’s hoops six years in a row.

Iowa State (23-10, 12-6 Big 12) earned the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 12 seed Nevada (28-6, 14-4 Mountain West), March 16 in Milwaukee, Wis.

The winner of the Iowa State-Nevada game will play the winner of the Purdue-Vermont game on Saturday, March 18.

This is the 19th NCAA Tournament appearance for Iowa State and the second-straight for ISU head coach Steve ProhmClick here to hear it, who has a 46-22 record in his two seasons as the Cyclone head man. ISU’s six consecutive NCAA Tournament berths ties for the ninth-best active streak in the nation.

In the Big 12 championship game on Saturday night, Monte Morris scored 17 points to lead Iowa State past 11th-ranked West Virginia 80-74. Deonte Burton had 16 points while Matt Thomas added 12, as Iowa State has won nine of their last 10 games, with their only loss during that stretch coming a week ago at West Virginia.



IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will host eighth-seeded South Dakota (22-11) of the Summit League on Wednesday, March 15, at 6:00 p.m. (CT).

Iowa enters the NIT with an 18-14 overall record, finishing in a tie for fifth place in the Big Ten standings. The Hawkeyes are led by senior guard Peter Jok, averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. South Dakota lost in the Summit League tournament to South Dakota State (74-71). South Dakota won the Summit League regular season title and had won seven straight games before the tournament loss. Iowa is 1-0 versus South Dakota, recording an 87-63 win early in the 2012-13 season in Iowa City. The winner of the South Dakota at Iowa game will meet the winner of a first round contest that has fifth-seeded Fresno State playing at No. 4 seed TCU.

You can hear that game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5:00.



MOLINE, Ill. (AP) – Caitlin Ingle’s jumper sent the game into overtime where she scored five points and led No. 20 Drake over Northern Iowa 74-69 on Sunday for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship and the Bulldogs’ conference-record 22nd consecutive victory. The top-seeded Bulldogs (28-4) were making their 12th tournament title-game appearance, winning their sixth championship and first since 2007. Ingle, the tournament MVP and the conference’s all-time assists leader, scored a career-high 22 points, with seven assists and six rebounds.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC women’s basketball season came to an end on Saturday afternoon as they fell to top-ranked Kirkwood 90-61 in the Region XI championship game, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Deleyah Harris had 21 points while Region XI Tournament MVP Simone Goods led Kirkwood with 18 points and seven rebounds as Kirkwood broke away from a four-point lead at halftime, holding NIACC to four points in the third quarter and outscoring the Lady Trojans 42-17 in the second half. Morgan Cuffe led NIACC with 20 points. Cuffe and Adria Stewart were also named to the Region XI All-Tournament Team. NIACC ends their season with a 19-13 record.

DES MOINES — Boys state basketball championship game results

4A — Iowa City West 64, West Des Moines Valley 50

3A — Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49

2A — Western Christian of Hull 62, Pella Christian 50

1A — Grand View Christian 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls wrapped up the regular season over the weekend winning two of three games. On Friday night, the Bulls beat Peroria 3-2 as Sean Mallonee scored twice in the third period. Peoria split the two-game series with a 2-1 win on Saturday night, with Tyler Bump getting the lone Bulls goal. North Iowa then beat LaCrosse 5-2 last night, jumping out with four goals in the first period. Bump had a hat trick while Mitch Parsons and Brendan Studioso scored the other goals. North Iowa ends the regular season with a 35-10-1-1 record and will face Rochester this weekend in the first round of the playoffs. The three-game series starts Friday night at home at 7:30. Game two will be in Rochester at 7:05 Saturday night, with a third game if necessary being held in Mason City on Sunday at 5 o’clock.

CHICAGO (AP) – Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin scored on Chicago’s first two shots, Corey Crawford made 42 saves and the Blackhawks defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Sunday to pull within a point of the Central Division-leading Wild. Trevor van Riemsdyk and Marian Hossa also scored for the Blackhawks, who ended a two-game slide and won for the 13th time in their last 16. Kane’s goal was his team-leading 30th and 10th in eight games. Eric Staal scored his 22nd goal and Mikael Granlund got his 23rd for Minnesota, which has dropped three of four. Minnesota outshot Chicago 44-23 for a season high allowed by the Blackhawks.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that free agent running back Adrian Peterson has visited with the Seattle Seahawks. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the details weren’t being made public on Sunday, when Peterson was at Seahawks headquarters. This was his first in-person meeting with a team since the Minnesota Vikings declined their option on his contract for 2017 and made him a free agent for the first time. The Vikings have said they’re open to re-signing the soon-to-be-32-year-old Peterson for the right price, but they hosted free agent running back Eddie Lacy for a visit on Sunday. Lacy began the weekend by meeting with the Seahawks. He was on to Green Bay next to speak with the Packers about returning.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has named the Class of 2017, which will be honored later this fall.

• Eddie Anderson was a football player at Mason City High in the early 1900s, went one to be an All-American at Notre Dame, was a player-coach for the NFL’s Chicago Cardinals, and later coached at Columbia College (now Loras), DePaul, Holy Cross, and the University of Iowa

• Ron Angell is an Iowa boys basketball Hall of Fame member, starring for the Mohawks in the 1970s before playing for NIACC and Drake

• 1997 graduate Tom Caughlin was a state champion for the Mohawks in track and was a three-time Drake Relays champion in the 3200

• 1950 graduate Norvard Nalan was a two-time runner-up for Mason City at the state wrestling tournament and went on to win two NCAA and three Big Ten titles at Michigan

• The 1978 Mohawk Class 4A state championship football team, coached by legendary coach Barry Alvarez, won the school’s only state football title

53 nominations were taken for this year’s Hall of Fame Class. Those nominated but not elected are automatically nominated for the Class of 2018.