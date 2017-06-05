Monday June 5th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake baseball vs. Webster City — 7:20



HOUSTON (AP) – Connor Wong hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning and Houston advanced to the final round of its home Houston Regional with a 7-5 victory over Iowa in a rain-delayed elimination game Sunday night.

Wong’s leadoff homer was followed by a two-out RBI double from Grayson Padgett as the Cougars (42-20) moved on to face Texas A&M on Monday in a game that was pushed back a day because of the earlier rain delay.



Top-seeded Houston has to beat the Aggies twice to advance to the super regional against Davidson, which won the Chapel Hill Regional as the fourth seed.

Houston took a 5-4 lead on Lael Lockhart’s RBI single in the eighth, but Jake Adams pulled the Hawkeyes (39-22) even leading off the bottom of the inning with his nation-leading 29th homer.

Cougars reliever Brayson Hurdsman (5-2) pitched two scoreless innings. Josh Martsching (5-1) gave up both of Houston’s ninth-inning runs.



DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/5/17

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman, LW #3

2. North Linn, LW #4

3. West Sioux, LW #2

4. Remsen St. Mary’s, LW #1

5. Don Bosco, LW #6

6. CAM (Anita), LW (X)

7. Akron-Westfield, LW #7

8. Martensdale-St. Mary’s, LW #8

9. Lisbon, LW #9

10. Highland (Riverside), LW #5

Class 2A

1. Wilton, LW #2

2. New Hampton, LW #4

3. Treynor, LW #7

4. Dike-New Hartford, LW #9

5. Cascade, LW #7

6. Clear Lake, LW #1

7. Dyersville Beckman, LW #3

8. Carroll Kuemper, LW #5

9. Estherville Lincoln Central, LW #8

10. Iowa City Regina, LW #10

Class 3A

1. Harlan, LW #1

2. Davenport Assumption, LW #2

3. Vinton-Shellsburg, LW #8

4. Dubuque Wahlert, LW #3

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LW #9

6. Carlisle, LW #10

7. LeMars, LW (X)

8. West Delaware, LW (X)

9. Saydel, LW (X)

10. Marion, LW (X)

Class 4A

1. Johnston, LW #3

2. Dowling Catholic, LW #1

3. Iowa City West, LW #2

4. Waukee, LW (X)

5. Ankeny Centennial, LW (X)

6. Lewis Central, LW #9

7. Cedar Falls, LW #6

8. Urbandale, LW #5

9. North Scott, LW (X)

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie, LW #10



ALGONA — The Newman baseball team continued their dominance of the 2017 season with a pair of wins in Algona on Saturday. Newman scored three runs in each of the first two innings on their way to a 9-1 win over Forest City in the first game, and then followed it up with an 8-1 win over Algona in their second game of the day. Newman is now 11-0 on the season and will have today off before hosting North Union tomorrow night. Forest City beat Algona 12-1 in five innings in the other game of the day Saturday. The 6-2 Indians host Belmond-Klemme tonight. Algona is 4-5 and they will host St. Edmond tonight.



— other baseball from Saturday

@ Lake Mills

St. Ansgar 4, Lake Mills 0

St. Ansgar 15, Hampton-Dumont 0 (4)

Lake Mills 11, Northwood-Kensett 1 (5)

Hampton-Dumont 17, Northwood-Kensett 7

@ Humboldt

Humboldt 9, Central Springs 7

Estherville-LC 10, Central Springs 3



— high school softball Saturday

@ Humboldt

Humboldt 2, Mason City High 1

Mason City High 4, Eagle Grove 3

@ Cresco

Newman 15, Turkey Valley 0 (3)

Newman 12, Crestwood 9

Independence 10, Newman 0 (5)

@ Lake Mills

Central Springs 12, Rockford 0 (4)

Central Springs 14, GHV 0 (3)

Rockford 8, Lake Mills 4

Lake Mills 14, Riceville 2

@ Charles City

Charles City 15, Belmond-Klemme 3

Charles City 8, St. Ansgar 5

St. Ansgar 10, Belmond-Klemme 8

St. Ansgar 5, Woodward-Granger 1

North Butler 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 0



ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – A video review overturned Ben Revere’s stolen base and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday behind Miguel Sano’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Revere singled with one out in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler, and Cliff Pennington popped out. Eric Young Jr. took a called strike, Kintzler made a pair of pickoff throws to first and Revere took off for second as Young swung and missed.

Revere slid headfirst ahead of catcher Jason Castro’s throw to shortstop Ehire Adrianza, and second base umpire Clint Fagan called him safe. But Revere slid past the base as Adrianza tagged his left foot. After Twins manager Paul Molitor challenged the call, Revere was called out about 1 minute, 45 seconds later. Kintzler earned his 15th save in 17 chances as Minnesota took three of four from the Angels to open a 10-game trip.