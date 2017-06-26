Monday June 26th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake baseball at Webster City — 7:30

MASON CITY — Andrew Morse hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ben Fitzgerald in the bottom of the seventh to give Newman a 4-3 win over Mason City High School in the annual inter-city baseball battle at Newman Sunday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Knights overcame an early 3-0 deficit as the Mohawks scored three runs in the first on a two-run single by Trey Wiegmann and a sacrifice fly by Josh VandenBerg. After that, Newman’s Caden Kratz settled in on the mound, only allowing two hits over the final six innings, striking out a total of ten on the day to pick up the win. Newman coach Alex Bohl says he was pleased to see Kratz pitch well after a rocky start.

After being down 3-0 to start the game, Newman responded with a three-run second. Josh Fitzgerald’s single scored Josh Thilges, with Ben Fitzgerald later in the inning tying the game with a two-run double. Bohl says his team then came through in the bottom of the seventh.

Bohl says despite the win over their inter-city rival, his team has to be ready to move on to the final two weeks of the season.

Mason City High coach Troy Rood credits Kratz for shutting down his club after the first inning.

Rood says it’s now up for his team to bounce back with a tough week ahead.

Rood says he has confidence in his team moving forward.

Newman is 21-2 on the season and will be off tonight before traveling to Garrigan on Tuesday. Mason City drops to 12-14 and will host Fort Dodge tonight for a conference doubleheader.

DES MOINES — Clear Lake dropped a pair at the Brent Prange Classic at Saydel High School in northern Des Moines on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. In the first game, Carlisle scored twice in the top of the seventh to pick up a 5-4 win. In the second game, Ballard used a four-run sixth on their way to a 10-5 win. Clear Lake drops to 13-12 overall and will travel to Webster City in North Central Conference play tonight, a game you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 7:30.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins are on top of the AL Central again.

Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and the

Twins swept the Cleveland Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Santana (10-4) allowed nine hits, but Cleveland’s lineup struggled again. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 baserunners in the weekend series.

It was one sweet stay in Cleveland for the Twins, who were swept in a four-game set against the Indians at Target Field last weekend. Minnesota moved a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the division lead.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Vikings officials say they encouraged Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd to drink the kombucha tea he says was the reason he was flagged for drinking alcohol and violating terms of his house arrest.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren wrote a letter to Floyd’s attorney, Robert Feinberg, stating that Floyd did not know that the tea contained alcohol. Floyd is prohibited from drinking alcohol as part of his 96-day home confinement sentence for drunken driving.

Feinberg attached Warren’s letter to a defense motion urging a Scottsdale, Arizona, judge to cancel a hearing scheduled Monday and reinstate Floyd’s electronic monitoring.

Floyd was arrested after police found him asleep behind the wheel on Dec. 11 in Scottsdale. He pleaded guilty to extreme DUI.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – Rookie William Byron grabbed the lead with just over 20 laps and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for first series victory.

A seven-time winner last year in the Truck Series, Byron, broke through just a week after an agonizingly close loss to Denny Hamlin at Michigan.

Ryan Sieg was second in the stand-alone race with no Monster Energy Cup regulars in the field.

Tyler Reddick was third, followed by Ross Chastain and Dakoda Armstrong.

Christopher Bell led 151 laps in just his second career start in the series before a late wreck cost relegated him to 16th. He led a race-high 99 laps in the Truck race Friday night.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore each scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 22 apiece to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the San Antonio Stars 87-78 Sunday night.

San Antonio (0-14), off to its worst start in franchise history, has lost 16 in a row dating to last season. The WNBA record for consecutive losses is 20, set by Tulsa in 2011.

Fowles, who grabbed 10 rebounds, went to the bench after picking up her fourth foul with nearly six minutes left third quarter and San Antonio scored 21 of the next 27 points to take a 64-55 lead early in the fourth. Moore hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 12-0 run, capped by Renee Montgomery’s 3, that gave the Lynx a 67-64 lead with six minutes to play and San Antonio never again led.

Kayla McBride’s layup pulled the Stars within three with 2:50 to play but Moore sandwiched two 3s around her block of McBride’s attempted 3-pointer to make it 82-73 and Minnesota (11-1) hit 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Minnesota’s Moore, Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson and Lindsay Whalen have a WNBA record 122 wins as a quartet.