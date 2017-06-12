Monday June 12th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake baseball vs. Algona — 7:20

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Buster Posey had three hits and four RBIs, Hunter Pence added three doubles and scored three times, and the San Francisco Giants broke out of their offensive slump with a 13-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday that avoided a three-game sweep.

Eduardo Nunez also had three hits and scored three times while rookie Austin Slater had three hits and a career-high four RBIs to help the Giants win for the fourth time in 12 games.

San Francisco had been held to two runs over the first two games of the series before setting season highs for hits (17) and scoring. The Giants also had a San Francisco record-tying eight doubles.

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association Poll 6/12/17

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (15-1)

2. North Linn (18-1)

3. Don Bosco (14-1)

4. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (16-2)

5. Akron-Westfield (14-1)

6. Lisbon (11-1)

7. West Sioux (9-3)

8. Saint Ansgar (11-4)

9. CAM (Anita) (11-1)

10. Exira-EHK (10-0)

Class 2A

1. Wilton (14-1)

2. New Hampton (16-1)

3. Treynor (13-2)

4. Cascade (13-2)

5. Dike- New Hartford (11-2)

6. Dyersville Beckman (11-4)

7. Estherville Lincoln Central (11-3)

8. Woodward-Granger (14-0)

9. Clear Lake (8-5)

10. Iowa City Regina (10-5)

Class 3A

1. Harlan (13-0)

2. Davenport Assumption (16-2)

3. Vinton-Shellsburg (11-2)

4. Carlisle (10-3)

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-4)

6. Marion (11-4)

7. Solon (12-4)

8. Saydel (12-3)

9. Dubuque Wahlert (10-7)

10. Sioux City Heelan (10-7)

Class 4A

1. Johnston (10-1)

2. Waukee (11-1)

3. Dowling Catholic (12-3)

4. Ankeny Centennial (11-3)

5. Cedar Falls (10-3)

6. Iowa City West (11-5)

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-4)

8. Indianola (13-4)

9. Iowa City High (12-5)

10. Clinton (10-4)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Brandt Jobe won the PGA Tour Champions event Sunday by one shot, finishing at 14-under 202 for his first victory in 19 years.

Jobe shot a 69 in the final round to snap a winless drought that had stretched back to 1998, when he took first in a tournament in Japan.

Scott McCarron, who won in Iowa in 2016, was second at 13 under after shooting a final round 66.

Kevin Sutherland holed out for an eagle on No. 18 to join McCarron at 203.

Money leader Bernhard Langer finished at 12 under, while Scott Verplank, Tom Lehman and Steve Flesch were another shot back.

Marco Dawson and Stephen Ames finished at 207.

MASON CITY — Bill Watson has won the Mason City Men’s City Tournament once again. Watson shot a 1-under par 71 after the first day, and followed that up with a 68 on Sunday followed by a 38 in the championship nine for a total of 177. That was four strokes better than Nick Largent. Joel Yunek and Cody Brandau ended with a 184 to round out the top four in the championship flight. For Watson it’s his ninth city tournament crown. The tournament was held at Highland Park Golf Course.

MASON CITY — Dee Stripling won the Women’s City Tournament at the Mason City Country Club on Saturday. Stripling battled the high winds and finished with a 93. Sue Firsching was the runner-up with a 98, followed by Thea Lunning and Kathy Zobrist who tied for third with each having 100.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Sylvia Fowles scored a season-high 30 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 91-74 on Sunday to remain the WNBA’s only unbeaten team.

Fowles was 14-of-19 shooting in posting her league-leading seventh game this season of at least 20 points for the Lynx (9-0). Maya Moore had five 3-pointers and added 23 points and Rebekkah Brunson added 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Lynx shot 53 percent and had 30 assists, nine from Seimone Augustus, to go with their 38 field goals.

Karima Christmas-Kelly had 21 points for Dallas (4-6), which was just 3 of 17 from the arc and outrebounded 40-24.

Minnesota led at halftime by 14. Dallas was within eight late in the third quarter but Brunson restored a 10-point lead with a basket and the Lynx remained in front by double figures.

The Wings and WNBA president Lisa Borders celebrated “Nancy Lieberman Day,” honoring the Basketball Hall of Fame member at halftime. Lieberman was the first overall pick in 1981 by the Dallas Diamonds of the Women’s Professional Basketball League.