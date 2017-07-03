Monday July 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — 1A regional first round softball — Newman vs. West Bend-Mallard — 6:45

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Alcides Escobar had two hits and two RBIs and Scott Alexander picked up his first major league victory as the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday.

The Royals have won 15 of 21 games to move a game above .500 and into a tie with the Twins for second place in the American League Central.

Escobar went 7-for-16 with four extra-base hits, including a home run, with seven RBIs and scored four runs in the four-game series. He has raised his average 50 points since June 13 from .180 to .230, going 27-for-71, .380, in that 19-game span.

Travis Wood, who was making his first start since Sept. 19, 2015 while with the Chicago Cubs and 108 relief appearances, was pulled after 81 pitches and four-plus innings. Wood was removed in the fifth after facing three batters and retiring none. Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman had RBI-singles in the inning.

Alexander (1-2) replaced Wood and induced Eduardo Escobar to ground into an inning ending double play with the bases loaded.

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano and Ervin Santana have been named to represent the Minnesota Twins at the All-Star Game in Miami next week. Sano is hitting .272 with 20 homers, 11 doubles, and 58 runs batted in in 75 games. Santana has a 10-5 record with a 3.07 ERA in 17 starts with 86 strikeouts and 38 walks in 111 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Sano will also be participating in the Home Run Derby next Monday night.

MASON CITY — The high school summer sports post-season starts tonight with first-round games in Class 1A and 2A softball. Looking at tonight’s matchups involving area schools:

== 1A Region 4

West Bend-Mallard at Newman (7:00, AM-1300 KGLO)

West Hancock at Garrigan

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett

Riceville at Rockford

Nashua-Plainfield at Dunkerton

#7 Clarksville, #8 North Butler receive first-round byes

== 1A Region 6

CAL at Don Bosco

== 2A Region 2

Belmond-Klemme at Manson-Northwest Webster

== 2A Region 3

Aplington-Parkersburg at St. Ansgar

You can find links to the full brackets by clicking here

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Taj Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be finalized until the NBA’s moratorium ends Thursday.

Gibson has spent the bulk of his career in Chicago, including five seasons under Thibodeau. The Bulls traded him to Oklahoma City late last season.

For his career, Gibson has averaged 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. In Minnesota, he’ll be a new addition along with another former Bulls teammate – Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Timberwolves last month.

DES MOINES — More than 60 sports will be offered during the month of July for the Iowa Summer Games. Spokesman Cory Kennedy says competition will be held over three weekends.

Kennedy says information about all of the sports they offer, including entry deadlines, can be found on the web at www.iowagames.org.